 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murphy, Michael, 77. Tulsa, president

  • 0

Murphy, Michael, 77. Tulsa, president of Acquisitions Inc. and airman in the Air National Guard. Died Friday, January 27. Private family services will be held at a later date. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert