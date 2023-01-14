 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Murphy, Daryl, 80. Broken Arrow

Murphy, Daryl, 80. Broken Arrow, Quality Control Engineer. Died Friday, January 6. Celebration of Life service will be 3:00p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church Broken Arrow. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

