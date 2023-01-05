 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Murphy, Cheryl, 64. Broken Arrow, Banker

Murphy, Cheryl, 64. Broken Arrow, Banker. Died Sunday, January 1. Memorial service will be 10am, Friday at Life.Church South Campus.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

