 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Munoz, Armando, 62. Broken Arrow, Courie

  • 0

Munoz, Armando, 62. Broken Arrow, Courier. Died Saturday, October 22. Church conducted memorial service 1:00pm Saturday, November 12, Occupied Church, Tulsa. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert