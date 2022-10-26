Munoz, Armando, 62. Broken Arrow, Courie

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Munoz, Armando, 62. Broken Arrow, Courier. Died Saturday, October 22. Service pending. Garrett Funeral Home

