Muirhead, Nancy, 89. Broken Arrow, retired medical administrator, Marine Corps veteran. Died Thursday, February 2. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, February 18 at Schaudt's Tulsa. Funeral Service, 5757 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
