Mueller, Richard "Dick", 90. Tulsa

Mueller, Richard "Dick", 90. Tulsa, Retired Furniture Sales Representative. Died Wednesday, October 19. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

