Mozingo, John W. , 87. Tulsa, Assembly Line Worker/Wonder Bread Company. Died March 19, 2023. Visitation Wednesday, 12pm-8pm, Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel; Funeral Service, Thursday, 10 am, Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel. Burial at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow, OK. Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel
