Mowery, Ronald Arthur, 92. Tulsa, Retire

Mowery, Ronald Arthur, 92. Tulsa, Retired Health Care; U.S. Army. Died Saturday, November 19. Visitation will be 3-5 pm, Sunday at Floral Haven. Funeral will be 3:00 pm, Monday at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

