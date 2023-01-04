Moss-Perry, Celia, 93. Owasso, Saleswoma

Moss-Perry, Celia, 93. Owasso, Saleswoman. Died Saturday December 31. A visitation will be held on Wednesday 4-7 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home, and on Thursday the celebration of life will be held at 10:00 Am also at Floral Haven. . Floral Haven Funeral Home
