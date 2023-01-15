 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mosier, Ronald Lyn, 80. Sperry, Retired

Mosier, Ronald Lyn, 80. Sperry, Retired Carpenter and Army Veteran. Died Saturday, December 24. Memorial Service - Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2:00 PM, Sperry Christian Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry

