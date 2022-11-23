Morse, William "Bill", 88. Broken Arrow, Veteran/Mechanical Engineer. Died Saturday, November 19. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8PM. Family will receive visitors from 6-8PM. Funeral services have been scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 1PM at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home
