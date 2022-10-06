 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Morrow, Vera Lee, 81. Coweta, Retired

Morrow, Vera Lee, 81. Coweta, Retired Westinghouse Electric secretary. Died Tuesday, October 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown

