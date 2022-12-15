 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morrison, Charles E., 90. Owasso

  • 0

Morrison, Charles E., 90. Owasso, Morrison's Country Store owner and U.S. Army veteran. Died Thursday, December 8. Visitation 4-8 Friday and Funeral 10:00 Saturday, both at Mowery Funeral Service. Mowery

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert