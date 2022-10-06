 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Morris, John, 83. Owasso, former

Morris, John, 83. Owasso, former residence, Morgan Hill, Buyer for the Oil Industry. U.S. Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, October 5. No Visitation and No Service at this time. Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso

