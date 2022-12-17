 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Morose, Myrna, 78. Owasso, Ok

Morose, Myrna, 78. Owasso, Ok, Entrepreneur . Died December 13, 2022. Funeral service will be held on December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel. MMS-Payne Funeral Home and Cremation Service

