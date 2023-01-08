 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Morgan, Taylor, 35. Glenpool, .. Died Thursday, January 5. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7pm at Leonard Marker Funeral Home. Leonard-Marker Funeral Home

