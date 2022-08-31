 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morgan, Sr., William Harold, 88

  • Updated
  • 0

Wakita. Morgan, Sr., William Harold, 88. Died Friday, August 26. Celebration will be held Thursday, at 10:00 am, at Stittsworth Memory Chapel. Burial services will be held Friday, at 2:00 pm, at Wakita Catholic Church. Amy Stittsworth Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert