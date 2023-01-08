 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Morgan, Margaret Loraine, 94. Tulsa

Morgan, Margaret Loraine, 94. Tulsa, Nurse. Died Monday, January 1. Memorial Service 2PM Friday, January 13 Boston Avenue United Methodist, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

