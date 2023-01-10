 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Morgan, Lois, 94. Tahlequah, OK, Bakery

Morgan, Lois, 94. Tahlequah, OK, Bakery Owner. Died 01/05/2023. Tuesday, January 10, Green Country Funeral Home & Crematory, Service, January 11, 2pm, South College Church, Tahlequah, OK. Green Country Funeral Home

