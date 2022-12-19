Morgan, Janice, 63. Cleveland, Oklahoma , .. Died Wednesday, October 12. Graveside Service will be held 2:30 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022 @ the Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
