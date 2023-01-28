 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Morgan, James Edward, 53. Tulsa

Morgan, James Edward, 53. Tulsa, Merchandiser for Coca Cola. Died Monday, January 23. Private Family Service at later date. Mark Griffith MemorialFuneral Home, Westwood.

