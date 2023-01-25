 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moore, Terry Lee, 69. Tulsa, Hairstylist

  • 0

Moore, Terry Lee, 69. Tulsa, Hairstylist. Died Friday, January 20. Graveside Service: Thursday, at 3 p.m., at Floral Haven Cemetery.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert