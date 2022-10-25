Moore, Rita Suzanne, 68. Foyil, Aerospac

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Moore, Rita Suzanne, 68. Foyil, Aerospace Executive Assistant . Died Friday, October 21. Visitation will be 5-6:30 pm, Tuesday, at Floral Haven, Rosary will follow at 6:30 pm. Funeral Service will be 12:30 pm Wednesday, at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

