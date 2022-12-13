 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moore, Jr., Maxwell Leonard, 76. Jenks,

  • 0

Moore, Jr., Maxwell Leonard, 76. Jenks, Librarian. Died 12/10/2022. Visitation will be Thursday, Noon to 8:00 pm with the family present 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be Friday 2:00 pm at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel.. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert