Moore, Jr., Maxwell Leonard, 76. Jenks, Librarian. Died 12/10/2022. Visitation will be Thursday, Noon to 8:00 pm with the family present 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be Friday 2:00 pm at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel.. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
