Moon, Jimmie "Jim" Lee, 88. Tulsa, Business Owner Electronics Design Engineer. Died 12/15/2022. Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Funeral Service: 3:00 PM., Thursday at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK.. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory
