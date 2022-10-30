 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moody, Austin, 87. Tulsa, Lab

  • 0

Moody, Austin, 87. Tulsa, Lab Technician in the Oil and Gas / U.S. Navy and Airforce Veteran . Died Tuesday October 25. No services currently planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert