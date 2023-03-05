Modenbach, Karl C. Jr., 90. Tulsa , Korean War Veteran USMC and Retired Accounting and Sales in the Oil and Gas Industry. Died Tuesday, February 21. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 18, at 11 am, at the Forest Park Christian Church. Serenity Funerals and Crematory
