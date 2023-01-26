 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mobley, Douglas L., 87. Tulsa, Banking/Real Estate Development and U.S. Army veteran. Died Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Memorial service, 1 p.m., Monday, February 13, at First Methodist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

