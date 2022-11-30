 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mingo, Dr. Dale Evans, 75. Tulsa Residen

  • 0

Mingo, Dr. Dale Evans, 75. Tulsa Resident, Educator, Tulsa Public Schools. Died Friday, November 25, 2022. Services are Friday, 11:00am, Morning Star Baptist Church. Jack's Memory Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert