Mills, Bobby Gene, 87. Jenks, Retired

Mills, Bobby Gene, 87. Jenks, Retired Mahan Leasing Service Manager and Army Veteran. Died November 12, 2022. Memorial service Friday,10:30am, First Baptist Church Jenks. Schaudt Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service

