Millikan, Arlen, 90. Tulsa, Systems

Millikan, Arlen, 90. Tulsa, Systems Engineer with IBM and Veteran of the United States Navy. Died Monday, November 21, 2022. Celebration of Life Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday Jenks Church, Jenks, Oklahoma. Floral Haven Funeral Home

