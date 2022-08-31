 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Miller, Roger, 47

Broken Arrow. Miller, Roger, 47. Respiratory Therapist, Air Force Veteran. Died Saturday, August 27. Visitation is Wednesday, from 12-8pm, Graveside at Fort Gibson National Cemetery on Thursday, at 12:30pm. Hayhurst Funeral Home

