Broken Arrow. Miller, Roger, 47. Respiratory Therapist, Air Force Veteran. Died Saturday, August 27. Visitation is Wednesday, from 12-8pm, Graveside at Fort Gibson National Cemetery on Thursday, at 12:30pm. Hayhurst Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.