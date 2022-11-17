 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Miller Jr, Sam, 88. Broken Bow, OK, Air

Miller Jr, Sam, 88. Broken Bow, OK, Air Force Pilot, Major in USAF. Died Sunday, November 13. Graveside services will be held Friday at 3:00 PM at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens - Garden of Remembrance with Pastor James Lacey officiating. Floral Haven Funeral Home

