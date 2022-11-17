Miller Jr, Sam, 88. Broken Bow, OK, Air Force Pilot, Major in USAF. Died Sunday, November 13. Graveside services will be held Friday at 3:00 PM at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens - Garden of Remembrance with Pastor James Lacey officiating. Floral Haven Funeral Home
