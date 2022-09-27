 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Miller, John D., 84

  • Updated
  • 0

Miller, John D., 84. Owasso, Logistics Manager and US Army Veteran. Died Thursday, September 22. Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, October 1st at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

