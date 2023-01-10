Miller, Iva Jean , 95. Okmulgee, OK , Homemaker. Died Friday, January 6, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, January 9, 2023, at the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel in Okmulgee, OK. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January at the Grand Avenue Church of Christ in Okmulgee, OK with Rev. Kevin Copeland officiating.
