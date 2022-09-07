 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Milberger, III, William, 94

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 7 series
Tulsa. Milberger, III, William, 94. Accountant. Died Sunday, September 4. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

