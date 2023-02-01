 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Mickey, Robert J., 89. Tulsa, retired

Mickey, Robert J., 89. Tulsa, retired Petroleum Geologist and U.S. Army veteran. Died Thursday, January 26. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Friday, February 3, at Calvary Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

