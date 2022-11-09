 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Meyer, Rowena Margo, 85. Owasso

Meyer, Rowena Margo, 85. Owasso, retired Pel-Freez sales and marketing director. Died Saturday, November 5 in Tulsa. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Carterville Cemetery, Carterville, MO. Brown, Coweta

