Meyer, Lesta "Louise" (Rose), 87 years.

Meyer, Lesta "Louise" (Rose), 87 years. Sand Springs, Homemaker. Died Sunday, December 11. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday at CrossPoint. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

