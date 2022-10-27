 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Metz, Lawrence Emmet, 98. Tulsa, CPA/US

Metz, Lawrence Emmet, 98. Tulsa, CPA/US Navy Veteran. Died Saturday, October 22. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

