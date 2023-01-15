 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Metcalf, Sybil Marie, 94. Bixby

Metcalf, Sybil Marie, 94. Bixby, Metcalf Construction Co. bookkeeper . Died Sunday, January 8. Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Service 2:00 P.M. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Leonard-Marker

