 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merle, Linda, 81

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 26 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Merle, Linda, 81. Tulsa, registered nurse. Died Tuesday, Sept 20. Rosary Monday 6 PM and Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 AM, both at Church of the Madalene, Interment at Timpson Chapel and Cemetery, Vinita.. Fitzgerald Ivy

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert