 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melnick, Jr., Carl, 90. Tulsa, Retired

  • 0

Melnick, Jr., Carl, 90. Tulsa, Retired Office Manager State of Oklahoma, Lt. Col Air Force, retired. Died Sunday, November 27th. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. Christ Church Episcopal located at 10901 S. Yale Ave. Tulsa, OK. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert