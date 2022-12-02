Melnick, Jr., Carl, 90. Tulsa, Retired Office Manager State of Oklahoma, Lt. Col Air Force, retired. Died Sunday, November 27th. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. Christ Church Episcopal located at 10901 S. Yale Ave. Tulsa, OK. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.