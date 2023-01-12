 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McTague, John Patrick, 77. Broken Arrow, Aircraft Mechanic - 19 years w/American Airlines. Died Tuesday, January 2. Memorial Service, 1:00pm, Thursday Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

