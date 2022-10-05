 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McNeal, Lois, 98. Broken Arrow, Retired

McNeal, Lois, 98. Broken Arrow, Retired retail clerk. Died Wednesday, September 28. Viewing Noon to 4:30pm Thursday, at Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow. Funeral services 10:30am Friday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ.Burial Fairview Cemetery, Coffeyville, Kansas. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

