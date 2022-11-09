 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McManus, Donald "Don" M. Sr., 76. Coweta

McManus, Donald "Don" M. Sr., 76. Coweta, retired D&D Construction owner and Army veteran. Died Sunday, November 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home and service 10 a.m. Saturday, CrossPoint Baptist Church. Brown

