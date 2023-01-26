 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

McKee, Judith Ann, 84. Tulsa, President

McKee, Judith Ann, 84. Tulsa, President of 2902. Died Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Kirk of the Hills Tuesday, January 31, 11am. Stanleys Funeral Home

